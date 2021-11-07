The week ahead in S.D. state government, starting Monday, November 8, 2021

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions and the Legislature, as well as agency rule hearings, that are open to the public, starting Monday. Please note that any could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation.

Monday, November 8

Legislature, special session on redistricting, 10 a.m. CT, Capitol. Proclamation: https://bit.ly/3bqfMPM.

Tuesday, November 9

Public viewing and memorial ceremony honoring life of former Governor Frank L. Farrar, Capitol rotunda. Viewing 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. CT. Memorial ceremony 1 p.m. CT. Those wishing to pay their respects may enter the Capitol via the north doors (parking lot side). Access to the second-floor rotunda will be closed at 11 a.m. Access will begin at 12:30 p.m. for the ceremony, again via the north doors. Circle Drive in front of the Capitol will close at 5 p.m. Monday and remain closed to the public until after 3 p.m. on Tuesday. The ceremony will conclude with members of the South Dakota National Guard and South Dakota Highway Patrol carrying the casket down the front steps of the Capitol. As the procession exits the Capitol, there will be a 21-gun salute and taps.

Birth to 3 Interagency Coordinating Council, 8:45 a.m. CT, Drifters Conference Center, 325 Hustan Avenue, Fort Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3mNhwJz.

Arts Council, 9:30 a.m. CT, teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3GWEUfs.

Legislature, special session on impeachment of Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg, 10 a.m. CT, Capitol. Proclamation: https://bit.ly/3qbjJRe.

Law Enforcement Officers Standards and Training Commission, 1:30 p.m. CT, Ramkota Conference Center, Crystal Room, 3200 W. Maple Street, Sioux Falls. Agenda: https://bit.ly/31oWTuO.

Wednesday, November 10

Conservation Commission, 8:15 a.m. CT, 523 E. Capitol Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3bMunp1.

Law Enforcement Officers Standards and Training Commission, 9:30 a.m. CT, Ramkota Conference Center, Crystal Room, 3200 W. Maple Street, Sioux Falls. Agenda: https://bit.ly/31oWTuO.

Real Estate Commission, 9:30 a.m. CT, teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3EPoy6O.

Economic Development Board, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference and 711 E. Wells Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/31BegJ8.

Regents Board, S.D. School of Mines and Technology mineral industries building committee, 10:30 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3CQcJww.

Ellsworth Development Authority, 11 a.m. CT / 10 a.m. MT, 18 E. Main Street, Rapid City. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3k89QQ7.

Thursday, November 11

Veterans Day state holiday. No public meeting is scheduled.

Friday, November 12.

Plumbing Commission, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3wjmv7K.

Public Utilities Commission, 9:30 a.m. CT, room 413, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3CQNwSJ.

Monday, November 15

Education Standards Board, 9 a.m. CT, public hearing on proposed content standards for career and technical education clusters and fine arts, teleconference and Carnegie Town Hall, 235 W. 10th Street, Sioux Falls. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3CQJr0B.

Legislature, Rules Review Committee, 9 a.m. CT, room 414, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3ka4hRf.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Saturday morning. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that public-notice law.

Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.