The week ahead in S.D. state government, starting Monday, November 30, 2020

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, and the Legislature, starting Monday. Please note that any meeting could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation.

Monday, November 30

No public meetings are scheduled.

Tuesday, December 1

No public meetings are scheduled.

Wednesday, December 2

Accountancy Board, 9 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/33j5j58.

Nutrient Research and Education Council, 9:30 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/33lR6o1.

Real Estate Commission, 10 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/39nU3bH.

Water Management Board, 10 a.m. CT, 523 E. Capitol Avenue, Pierre, and teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3l4IpEN.

Geographic Names Board, 3:30 p.m. CT, 700 E. Broadway Avenue, Pierre, and teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3l2gh56.

Thursday, December 3

Retirement System Board, 9 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/33k4R6H.

Lottery Commission, 9:30 a.m. CT, room 412, Capitol, and teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/365L5O8.

911 Coordination Board, 10 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2HBUMu6.

Tourism Board, 1 p.m. CT, 523 E. Capitol Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2JclGcG.

Friday, December 4

Service to the Blind and Visually Impaired Board, 8:30 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2Jg30Zg.

Science and Technology Authority, 9 a.m. CT / 8 a.m. MT, SURF Administration Building, 630 E. Summit Street, Lead, and teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2KJwv6L.

Snowmobile Council, time pending, Ramkota, 2111 N. Lacrosse Street, Rapid City. Detail: https://bit.ly/3fCRweP

Social Work Examiners Board, noon CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3fz4V7A.

Educational Telecommunications Board, 1:30 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/366acjF.

Monday, December 7

Game, Fish and Parks Commission, 9 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3m9a0Wp.

Equal Access to Courts Commission, 10 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3m8w8Ah.

Legislature, Rules Review Committee, 2 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2V55zQU.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Friday. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that public-notice law.

Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.