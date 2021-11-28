The week ahead in S.D. state government, starting Monday, November 29, 2021

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, as well as the Legislature and agency rule hearings, that are open to the public, starting Monday. Please note that any could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation.

Monday, November 29

Barber Examiners Board, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3I1LQsD.

School Finance Accountability Board, 1 p.m. CT, 800 Governors Drive, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3oNDmMy.

Wheat Commission, 1 p.m. CT executive session, 2 p.m. CT public meeting, teleconference and 116 N. Euclid Avenue, Pierre. Agendas: https://bit.ly/3CzLntt.

Tuesday, November 30

Economic Development Board, credit committee, 11 a.m. CT, teleconference and 711 E. Wells Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3xhOpBE.

Wednesday, December 1

Accountancy Board, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3oVYznU.

Vocational Rehabilitation Board, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3xkj6WL.

Public Utilities Commission, 11 a.m. CT, room 414, Capitol. Evidentiary hearing on designation of LTD Broadband as an eligible telecommunications carrier to receive federal funding. Docket: https://bit.ly/3xmjODe. Order and notice: https://bit.ly/3xgFuR2.

Thursday, December 2

Public Utilities Commission, if necessary, time pending, room 414, Capitol. Evidentiary hearing on designation of LTD Broadband as an eligible telecommunications carrier to receive federal funding. Docket: https://bit.ly/3xmjODe. Order and notice: https://bit.ly/3xgFuR2.

Legislature, Retirement Laws Committee, and South Dakota Retirement System Trustees, joint meeting, 9 a.m. CT, 222 E. Capitol Avenue, Pierre. Agendas: https://bit.ly/30V91n8 and https://bit.ly/3oVMQFF.

911 Coordination Board, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3CIN7Rr.

Court Appointed Special Advocates Commission, 2 p.m. CT, teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/30Po0yZ.

Friday, December 3

Service to the Blind and Visually Impaired Board, 8:30 a.m. CT tour, 9 a.m. CT business meeting, teleconference and 2900 West Eleventh Street, Sioux Falls. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3oUDBFL.

Monday, December 6

Legislature, Appropriations Committee, 1 p.m. CT, room 362, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/30YxDM3.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Wednesday because of the Thanksgiving holiday. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that public-notice law.

Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.