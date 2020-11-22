The week ahead in S.D. state government, starting Monday, November 23, 2020

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, and the Legislature, starting Monday. Please note that any meeting could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation.

Monday, November 23

Soybean Council, 8:30 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3py8bVd.

Regents Board, SDSU Berg Hall committee, 11:30 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3lvM53r.

Tuesday, November 24

Transportation Commission, 9 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2IXiCkg.

Public Utilities Commission, 9:30 a.m. CT, room 413, Capitol, and teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2KhFqfh.

Wednesday, November 25

Economic Development Board, REDI loan and grant committee, 10 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/391TunJ.

Thursday, November 26

Thanksgiving holiday. State government business offices are closed.

Friday, November 27

State government holiday.

Monday, November 30

No public meetings are scheduled.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Friday afternoon. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that public-notice law.

Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.