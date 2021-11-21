The week ahead in S.D. state government, starting Monday, November 22, 2021

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, as well as agency rule hearings, that are open to the public, starting Monday. Please note that any could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation.

Monday, November 22

Economic Development Board, grants committee, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference and 711 E. Wells Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3oDK6wE.

Oversight Council for Improving Criminal Justice Responses for People with Mental Illness, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3FaIS2G.

Tuesday, November 23

Soybean Council, 7:45 a.m. CT, 5000 S. Broadband Lane, suite 224, Sioux Falls. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3qRB16b.

Regents Board, building committee for SDSU Lincoln Hall renovations, 8 a.m. CT, teleconference. Notice: https://bit.ly/3Fvxhet.

Transportation Commission, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3p2Nv8D.

Public Utilities Commission, 9:30 a.m. CT, room 413, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/30LRDRZ.

Corn Council, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference and 4712 South Technopolis Drive, Sioux Falls. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3DBQFGa.

Reemployment Assistance Advisory Council, 10:30 a.m. CT, teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3x4x1jA.

Wednesday, November 24

No public meeting is scheduled.

Thursday, November 25

Thanksgiving. State holiday.

Friday, November 26

State holiday.

Monday, November 29

School Finance Accountability Board, 1 p.m. CT, 800 Governors Drive, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3oNDmMy.

Wheat Commission, 1 p.m. CT executive session, 2 p.m. CT public meeting, teleconference and 116 N. Euclid Avenue, Pierre. Agendas: https://bit.ly/3CzLntt.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Friday afternoon. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that public-notice law.

Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.