The week ahead in S.D. state government, starting Monday, November 2, 2020

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, and the Legislature, starting Monday. Please note that any meeting could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation.

Monday, November 2

Economic Development Board, credit committee, 1 p.m. CT, teleconference and 711 E. Wells Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2JbPEgH.

Tuesday, November 3

General election day statewide. No public meetings are scheduled.

Wednesday, November 4

Developmental Disabilities Council, 9 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2HGJsND.

Thursday, November 5

American Dairy Association of South Dakota, 9 a.m. CT, Swiftel Center, 824 32nd Avenue, Brookings. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2TDJfgj.

Water and Natural Resources Board, 9 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/37XrD7w.

Legislature, Mental Health Services Delivery Task Force, 10 a.m. CT, room 413, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2HTsqLy.

Game, Fish and Parks Commission, 11:30 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/35SMtCg.

Friday, November 6

Medical and Osteopathic Examiners Board, occupational therapy committee, 11 a.m. CT teleconference, agenda: https://bit.ly/3jGtEr2. Physical therapy committee, 2 p.m. CT teleconference, agenda: https://bit.ly/3jGtEr2. (These are two different tabs at the same site.)

Monday, November 9

No public meetings are scheduled.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Friday. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that public-notice law.

Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.