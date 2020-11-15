The week ahead in S.D. state government, starting Monday, November 16, 2020

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, and the Legislature, starting Monday. Please note that any meeting could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation.

Monday, November 16

Education Standards Board, 9 a.m. CT, Instructional Planning Center, 201 E. 38th Street, Sioux Falls, and teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/369GY2l.

Legislature, Executive Board, subcommittees 10 a.m. CT, full board 10:30 a.m. CT, room 413, Capitol, and teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/36E9DNh.

Psychologists Examiners Board, noon CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3ex2dPe.

Tuesday, November 17

Legislature, Executive Board, 9 a.m. CT, room 413, Capitol, and teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/36E9DNh.

One Call Notification Board, 9 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3lA78BN.

Veterinary Medical Examining Board, 9 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3nnqf2l.

Housing Development Authority Board, 10 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3nri6KC.

Medical and Osteopathic Examiners Board, advanced life support committee, 11 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/32N0QHM.

Regents Board, School of Mines library building committee, 11:30 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/38JRZui.

Legislature, Bonding Committee, 1 p.m. CT, room 413, Capitol, and teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/32JvXns.

Medical and Osteopathic Examiners Board, athletic trainer committee, 1 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/32N0QHM.

Finance Board, 2 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/36zSioG.

School Finance Accountability Board, 4:15 p.m. CT, teleconference and 800 Governors Drive, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3kvWtH1.

Wednesday, November 18

Legislature, Appropriations Committee, 9 a.m. CT, room 414, Capitol, and teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/36E55Gq.

Massage Therapy Board, 9 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2UrakDT.

Railroad Board, 11 a.m. CT, 700 E. Broadway Avenue, Pierre, and teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3pra8Tn.

Behavioral Health Council, 1 p.m. CT, 700 Governors Drive, Pierre. Detail: https://bit.ly/2H1BK05.

Arts Council, 2 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3f6TGTG.

Thursday, November 19

Pardons and Paroles Board, 8 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/32Ln0do.

Nursing Board, 8:30 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2IF9dh3.

Legislature, Government Operations and Audit Committee, 9 a.m. CT, room 414, Capitol, and teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/36yhw6M.

Conservation Commission, 9 a.m. CT, Casey Tibbs Rodeo Center, 210 Verendrye Drive, Fort Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3f0U6ea.

Minerals and Environment Board, 10 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2IxSbl8.

Real Estate Commission, 10 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/32IPiVT.

Medical and Osteopathic Examiners Board, nutrition and dietetics committee, 1 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/32N0QHM.

Aeronautics Commission, 2 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/35AgiJb.

Friday, November 20

Legislature, Code Commission, 9 a.m. CT, room 413, Capitol, and teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2K9Pt6b.

Counselors and Marriage and Family Therapists Examiners Board, 9 a.m. CT, 700 Governors Drive, Pierre (tentative). Detail: https://bit.ly/3eYUcTy.

Technical Professions Board, 9:30 a.m. CT / 8:30 a.m. MT, 2525 W. Main Street, suite 211, Rapid City, and teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/36DumAz.

Medical and Osteopathic Examiners Board, genetic counselor committee, 1 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/32N0QHM.

Monday, November 23

Regents Board, SDSU Berg Hall committee, 11:30 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3lvM53r.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Friday. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that public-notice law.

Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.