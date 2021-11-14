The week ahead in S.D. state government, starting Monday, November 15, 2021

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions and the Legislature, as well as agency rule hearings, that are open to the public, starting Monday. Please note that any could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation.

Monday, November 15

Legislature, Government Operations and Audit Committee, 8 a.m. CT, room 413, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3wI4sbu.

Education Standards Board, 9 a.m. CT, public hearing on proposed content standards for career and technical education clusters and fine arts, teleconference and Carnegie Town Hall, 235 W. 10th Street, Sioux Falls. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3CQJr0B.

Legislature, Rules Review Committee, 9 a.m. CT, room 414, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3ka4hRf.

Tuesday, November 16

Housing Development Authority, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2YLKVL2.

Nursing Board, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference and 4305 S. Louise Avenue, suite 201 Sioux Falls. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3F8gyxO.

Finance Board, 2 p.m. CT, teleconference and governor’s small conference room, second floor, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/30n8udG.

Wednesday, November 17

One Call Board, 8 a.m. CT, teleconference and AmericInn, 312 Island Drive, Fort Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3FcCuba.

Massage Therapy Board, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3Cc3qpi.

Legislature, Executive Board, 10 a.m. CT, room 414, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/30u3T9A.

Workers’ Compensation Advisory Council, 10 a.m. CT, 123 W. Missouri Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3wI2Dvj.

Railroad Board, 11 a.m. CT, teleconference and 700 E. Broadway Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3FaFgOa.

Behavioral Health Advisory Council, 1 p.m. CT, teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3oqudJH.

Pardons and Paroles Board, 1 p.m. CT, hearings, State Penitentiary, Jameson Annex, 1600 North Drive, Sioux Falls. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2YFeca0.

Thursday, November 18

Investment Council, 8 a.m. CT, teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3Cc75Dy.

Pardons and Paroles Board, 8 a.m. CT, hearing and business meeting, State Penitentiary, Jameson Annex, 1600 North Drive, Sioux Falls. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2YFeca0.

Legislature, Executive Board, 8:30 a.m. CT, room 414, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/30u3T9A.

Legislature, COVID Relief Liaison Committee, 10 a.m. CT, room 414, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3FcIgta.

Brand Board, 11 a.m. CT / 10 a.m. MT, teleconference and 1444 Fountain Plaza Drive, Rapid City. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3De3PsH.

Child Support Commission, 1 p.m. CT, teleconference and 700 Governors Drive, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3DrbQuN.

Legislature, Bonding Committee, 1:30 p.m. CT, room 414, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3F8gIFt.

Aeronautics Commission, 2 p.m. CT, teleconference and 700 E. Broadway Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3oiRBsG.

Friday, November 19

Technical Professions Board, 9:30 a.m. CT / 8:30 a.m. MT, teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2YGVoax.

Monday, November 22

Oversight Council for Improving Criminal Justice Responses for People with Mental Illness, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3FaIS2G.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Friday afternoon. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that public-notice law.

Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.