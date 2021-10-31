The week ahead in S.D. state government, starting Monday, November 1, 2021

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, and the Legislature, and agency rule hearings, that are open to the public, starting Monday. Please note that any could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation.

Monday, November 1

Government Accountability Board, 10 a.m. CT, Minnehaha County Administration Building, commission room, 415 N. Dakota Avenue, Sioux Falls. Agenda: https://bit.ly/30EE5r5.

Tuesday, November 2

Fire Marshal’s Advisory Board, 9:30 a.m. CT, teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2ZyQxrU.

Health and Educational Facilities Authority, 2 p.m. CT, teleconference and 330 S. Poplar Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3nJumHQ.

Wednesday, November 3

Technical Education Board, 11 a.m. CT, teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3nJ0Im6.

Thursday, November 4

Professional Teachers Standards and Practices Commission, 9 a.m. CT, 800 Governors Drive, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3nGc8qN.

Water and Natural Resources Board, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference and 523 E. Capitol Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3vVF3Lk.

Game, Fish and Parks Commission, 2 p.m. CT, teleconference and RedRossa Conference Center, 808 W. Sioux Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/31ggtcL.

One Call Notification Board, enforcement panel, 2 p.m. CT, teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3Brp5K6.

Friday, November 5

Game, Fish and Parks Commission, 8 a.m. CT, teleconference and RedRossa Conference Center, 808 W. Sioux Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/31ggtcL.

Examiners for Counselors and Family and Marriage Therapists Board, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3vWTwXe.

Snowmobile Council, 10 a.m. CT, Hampton Inn, 1920 Highland Way, Mitchell. Agenda (pending): https://bit.ly/314SSeU.

Civil Service Commission, 1:30 p.m. CT, room B20, Capitol. Agenda (pending): https://bit.ly/3vXQjqu.

Monday, November 8

Legislature, special session on redistricting, 10 a.m. CT, Capitol. Proclamation: https://bit.ly/3bqfMPM.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Friday afternoon. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that public-notice law.

Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.