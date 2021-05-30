The week ahead in S.D. state government, starting Monday, May 31, 2021

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, and the Legislature, starting Monday. Please note that any meeting could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation.

Monday, May 31

Memorial Day. No public meeting is scheduled.

Tuesday, June 1

Economic Development Board, credit committee, 1 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda:

Legislature, Senate and House Legislative Redistricting Committees, 1 p.m. CT, room 414, Capitol. Among items are a presentation on legal requirements for redistricting and a software demonstration.

Wednesday, June 2

South Dakota Retirement System Board, 9 a.m. CT, 222 E. Capitol Avenue, Pierre. Among items are election results, recognition of retiring trustees James Hansen of Pierre and Laurie Gustafson of Pierre, investment performance report from Matt Clark, and further review of long-term benefits goals.

Legislature, Executive Board, 10:30 a.m. CT, room 414, Capitol. Among items are Investment Council presentation of annual report, and presentations from state Department of Health and state Department of Revenue on new IM 26 medical-marijuana laws.

Hagen-Harvey Memorial Scholarship Board, 1 p.m. CT, 800 Governors Drive, Pierre.

Thursday, June 3

Investment Council, 8 a.m. CT teleconference.

Independent Living Council, 9 a.m. CT teleconference.

911 Coordination Board, 10 a.m. CT teleconference. Among items are a report on the 911 assessment project, and funding applications from public service answering points.

Legislature/Regents, SB 55 Task Force, 8:30 a.m. CT teleconference.

Game, Fish and Parks Commission, 1 p.m. CT, Good Earth State Park, Sioux Falls, and teleconference. Among items are nest-predator bounty report, extension of Lewis and Clark Resort lease, Bush’s Landing update, Lake Vermillion campground expansion report, and sheep-tag auction update.

Friday, June 4

No public meeting is scheduled.

Monday, June 7

Legislature, Rules Review Committee, 10 a.m. CT, room 414, Capitol.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Friday afternoon. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that public-notice law.

Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.