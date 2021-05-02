The week ahead in S.D. state government, starting Monday, May 3, 2021

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, and the Legislature, starting Monday. Please note that any meeting could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation.

Monday, May 3

Economic Development Board, Credit Committee, 1 p.m. CT, teleconference and 711 E. Wells Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3aMMQSc

Tuesday, May 4

One Call Board, evidentiary hearings at 8:30 a.m. CT, 11 a.m. CT and 2 p.m. CT, teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3gRVqD4

Regents Board, SDSMT Library Building Committee, 11 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/335Gf0M

Water and Natural Resources Board, 2 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2R7nDLk

Wednesday, May 5

Accountancy Board, 9 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/332nFHe

Water Management Board, 9:30 a.m. CT, 523 E. Capitol Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/33412St

Health and Educational Facilities Authority, 10 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3aQXbN1

Thursday, May 6

Addiction and Prevention Counselors Board, 10:30 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3vupxob

Game, Fish and Parks Commission, 1 p.m. CT / noon MT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3vuXc0X

State Library Board, 1:30 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3u5aBfS

Friday, May 7

Game, Fish and Parks Commission, 8 a.m. CT / 7 a.m. MT (tentative), teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3vuXc0X

Arts Council, 10 a.m. CT, location / format pending. Detail: https://bit.ly/3u5fKEU

Monday, May 10

Legislature, Rules Review Committee, 10 a.m. CT, room 414, Capitol. Detail: https://bit.ly/3gR8rgm

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Friday. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that public-notice law.

Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.