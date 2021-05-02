The week ahead in S.D. state government, starting Monday, May 3, 2021

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, and the Legislature, starting Monday. Please note that any meeting could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation.
Monday, May 3
Economic Development Board, Credit Committee, 1 p.m. CT, teleconference and 711 E. Wells Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3aMMQSc
Tuesday, May 4
One Call Board, evidentiary hearings at 8:30 a.m. CT, 11 a.m. CT and 2 p.m. CT, teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3gRVqD4
Regents Board, SDSMT Library Building Committee, 11 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/335Gf0M
Water and Natural Resources Board, 2 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2R7nDLk
Wednesday, May 5
Accountancy Board, 9 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/332nFHe
Water Management Board, 9:30 a.m. CT, 523 E. Capitol Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/33412St
Health and Educational Facilities Authority, 10 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3aQXbN1
Thursday, May 6
Addiction and Prevention Counselors Board, 10:30 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3vupxob
Game, Fish and Parks Commission, 1 p.m. CT / noon MT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3vuXc0X
State Library Board, 1:30 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3u5aBfS
Friday, May 7
Game, Fish and Parks Commission, 8 a.m. CT / 7 a.m. MT (tentative), teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3vuXc0X
Arts Council, 10 a.m. CT, location / format pending. Detail: https://bit.ly/3u5fKEU
Monday, May 10
Legislature, Rules Review Committee, 10 a.m. CT, room 414, Capitol. Detail: https://bit.ly/3gR8rgm
KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Friday. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that public-notice law.
Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.