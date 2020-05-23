The week ahead in S.D. state government, starting Monday, May 25, 2020

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at meetings of state government boards and commissions, and the Legislature, starting Monday. Please note that any meeting could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation.

Monday, May 25

Memorial Day state holiday. No public meetings are scheduled.

Tuesday, May 26

Legislature, Joint Appropriations Committee, 10 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3bWiudV.

Economic Development Board, grant committee, 11 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2LQW1nJ.

Aeronautics Commission, 1 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3ggTeCb.

Public Utilities Commission, 1:30 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2ZuIkCY.

Wednesday, May 27

Electrical Commission, 8:30 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/36mruYB.

Civil Service Commission, 11 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2WUt7td.

Extraordinary Cost Oversight Board, 12:30 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2LO3yUx.

Thursday, May 28

Value Added Finance Authority, 8:30 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/36s9agv.

Transportation Commission, 9 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2Xm6GfB.

One Call Notification Board, enforcement panel, 2 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2WVFaq9.

Friday, May 29

Speech-Language Pathology Examiners, 11 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/36oStCT.

Technical Professions Board, 9:30 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3gixINp.

Monday, June 1

Economic Development Board, credit committee, arrangements pending. Detail: https://bit.ly/2zY0naa.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Friday evening. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays.

Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.