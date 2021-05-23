The week ahead in S.D. state government, starting Monday, May 24, 2021

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, and the Legislature, starting Monday. Please note that any meeting could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation.

Monday, May 24

No public meeting is scheduled.

Tuesday, May 25

Legislature, Government Operations and Audit Committee, 9 a.m. CT, room 414, Capitol. Performance reviews of the state Board of Regents who govern South Dakota’s public universities, three other state agencies and the Brand Board, as well as discussion of state government’s audit for the past year. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3uba9fg.

Public Utilities Commission, 9:30 a.m. CT, room 413, Capitol. NorthWestern Energy will present its 2021 economic development plans and 2020 economic development reports for electricity and natural gas services. The commission also will decide whether to accept a settlement that levies a $20,000 penalty and other restrictions on Jeremey Frost and Fearless Grain Marketing for unlicensed grain buying. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2RAvSQE.

Wednesday, May 26

Legislature, Marijuana Study Committee, 9:30 a.m. CT, room 414, Capitol. Witnesses include South Dakota State Medical Association president Benjamin Aaker, New Approach South Dakota’s Melissa Mentele and officials from seven other organizations. Agenda: https://bit.ly/343wyAD.

Civil Service Commission, rules hearing and business meeting, 11 a.m. CT teleconference and room B20, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2RsaAVr.

Thursday, May 27

Legislature, Marijuana Study Committee, 8:30 a.m. CT, room 414, Capitol. Witnesses include Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe attorney Seth Pearman, Rapid City Fire Department’s Tim Behlings, S.D. Municipal League’s Yvonne Taylor and others. Agenda: https://bit.ly/343wyAD.

Transportation Commission, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference and 700 E. Broadway Avenue, Pierre. Rules hearing on eliminating outdated speed-limit information on the Yankton bridge, adding a 45-mph zone on SD 153 in Yankton County, and tightening language in a rule on expenses for bridge improvement grants, as well as other normal business. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3bFEJHy.

Arts Council, 12:30 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3oCi4kE.

Friday, May 28

No public meeting is scheduled.

Monday, May 31

Memorial Day. No public meeting is scheduled.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Friday. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that public-notice law.

Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.