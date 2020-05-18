The week ahead in S.D. state government, starting Monday, May 18, 2020

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at meetings of state government boards and commissions, and the Legislature, starting Monday. Please note that any meeting could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation.

Monday, May 18

One Call Board, 2 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2T6KTY7.

Tuesday, May 19

Massage Therapy Board, 9 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/362PdfZ.

Housing Development Authority, 10 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3fYtMBF.

Finance Board, 2 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/36a2Nys.

Wednesday, May 20

Railroad Board, 11 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2Z8Q2ma.

Funeral Service Board, 4:30 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3600xK2.

Dentistry Board, 6 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2Z6v3Ap.

Thursday, May 21

Regents Board, 9 a.m. CT teleconference; business items 1 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3dRftwu.

Brand Board, 10 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2yarEFO.

Law Enforcement Officers Standards and Training Commission, 10 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2LwEPns.

Minerals and Environment Board, 10 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3fRu253.

Workforce Development Council, 10 a.m. CT teleconference. Notice: https://bit.ly/3bvhYDi.

Technical Education Board, 10:30 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2LyNjKR.

Friday, May 22

No public meetings are scheduled.

Monday, May 25

Memorial Day state holiday. No public meetings are scheduled.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Friday. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays.

Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.