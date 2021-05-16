The week ahead in S.D. state government, starting Monday, May 17, 2021

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, and the Legislature, starting Monday. Please note that any meeting could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation.

Monday, May 17

Education Standards Board, 9 a.m. CT, 800 Governors Drive, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2Rc9zke.

Government Accountability Board, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference and Minnehaha County Administration Building, commission meeting room, second floor, 415 N. Dakota Avenue, Sioux Falls. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3f5JiM2.

Tuesday, May 18

Gaming Commission, rules hearing, 11 a.m. CT / 10 a.m. MT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3fkk3Gc.

State Fair Commission, 1 p.m. CT, teleconference and Nordby Exhibit Hall, 1060 3rd Street SW, Huron. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3tOnDNM.

State Fair Foundation Board, 2 p.m. CT, teleconference and Nordby Exhibit Hall, 1060 3rd Street SW, Huron. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3tOnDNM.

Finance Board, 2 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3oeCzDZ.

Wednesday, May 19

Corn Council, 8:30 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3uRckWx.

Economic Advisors Council, 8: 30 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3hr5Fi4.

Water Management Board, 10 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3hEYumD.

Railroad Authority, 10:45 a.m. CT, teleconference and 700 E. Broadway Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3eJv3Of.

Railroad Board, 11 a.m. CT, teleconference and 700 E. Broadway Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3eJv3Of.

Massage Therapy Board, 7 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2Rlo2KD.

Thursday, May 20

Psychologists Examiners Board, 9 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/33L6SbL.

Minerals and Environment Board, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference and 523 E. Capitol Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3w0DWIQ.

Technical Education Board, 11:30 a.m. CT / 10:30 a.m. MT, teleconference and Western Dakota Technical College, Events Center, 800 Mickelson Drive, Rapid City. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3ofodD8.

Aeronautics Commission, 2 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/33M7r5j.

Soybean Council, 2 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3oj7v67.

Friday, May 21

Technical Professions Board, 9:30 a.m. CT / 8:30 a.m. MT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3btK4lk.

Health and Educational Facilities Authority, 2 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/33FSRfH.

Saturday, May 22

Family Support Council, 8:30 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3w3rYyk.

Monday, May 24

No public meeting is scheduled.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Friday. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that public-notice law.

Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.