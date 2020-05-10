The week ahead in S.D. state government, starting Monday, May 11, 2020

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at meetings of state government boards and commissions, and the Legislature, starting Monday. Please note that any meeting could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation.

Monday, May 11

Education Standards Board, 9 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2Wc9oou.

Oversight Council for Improving Criminal Justice Responses for Persons With Mental Illness, 10 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2WhDAgS.

Tuesday, May 12

Public Utilities Commission, 9:30 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/35GTxS4.

Health and Educational Facilities Authority, 2 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2WFPmSe.

Wednesday, May 13

Railroad Board, 9 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3fqjycV.

Economic Development Board, 10 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2LauVYr.

Pardons and Paroles Board, 11 a.m. CT, Jameson Annex, State Penitentiary, 1600 North Drive, Sioux Falls. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2zorEC1.

Thursday, May 14

Real Estate Commission, 9 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3ftmDc1.

Transportation Commission, 9 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3bhuc28.

Addiction and Prevention Professionals Board, 10:30 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2WAXe7P.

Friday, May 15

Technical Professions Board, time and format pending. Detail: https://bit.ly/3behOA3.

Psychologists Examiners Board, 9 a.m. CT teleconference.https://bit.ly/2SKcL48.

Monday, May 18

No public meetings scheduled.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Friday. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays.

Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.