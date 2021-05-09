The week ahead in S.D. state government, starting Monday, May 10, 2021

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, and the Legislature, starting Monday. Please note that any meeting could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation.

Monday, May 10

Legislature, Rules Review Committee, 10 a.m. CT, room 414, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3vJoil4.

Tuesday, May 11

Legislature, Appropriations Committee, 9 a.m. CT, room 362, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3fhpIgj.

Health and Educational Facilities Authority, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference and 330 S. Poplar Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3nYZRxe.

Regents Board, 9 a.m. CT teleconference, main business meeting 1 p.m. CT. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3eZIetn.

One Call Notification Board, 2 p.m. CT / 1 p.m. MT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3fhqQAz.

Wednesday, May 12

Nursing Board, 8:30 a.m. CT, Holiday Inn Express, 3821 W. Avera Drive, Sioux Falls. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3vQQpie.

Real Estate Commission, 9:30 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/33pIUmm.

Wheat Commission, 9:30 a.m. CT, 116 N. Euclid Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3xRKyLw.

Economic Development Board, 10 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3f0ToOz.

Economic Development Finance Authority, 10:30 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3ut4HW4.

Extraordinary Cost Oversight Board, 12:30 p.m. CT. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2RDLUbW.

Funeral Service Board, 1 p.m. CT, teleconference and Best Western, 3200 W. Maple Street, Sioux Falls. Agenda: https://bit.ly/33m0NT8.

Thursday, May 13

Pardons and Paroles Board, 8 a.m. CT teleconference, 9:30 a.m. CT general business meeting. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3vPmXsZ.

Transportation Commission, 9 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3hb8DXC.

Public Utilities Commission, 9:30 a.m. CT, room 413, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3tol3OB.

Banking Commission, 1:30 p.m. teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3f0Lapp.

Friday, May 14

No public meeting is scheduled.

Monday, May 17

Education Standards Board, 9 a.m. CT, 800 Governors Drive, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3esEzVZ.

Government Accountability Board, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference and Minnehaha County Administration Building, commission meeting room, second floor, 415 N. Dakota Avenue, Sioux Falls. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3f5JiM2.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Friday afternoon. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that public-notice law.

Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.