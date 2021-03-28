The week ahead in S.D. state government, starting Monday, March 29, 2021

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, and the Legislature, starting Monday. Please note that any meeting could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation.

Monday, March 29

Barber Examiners Board, 10 a.m. MT, 1601 Cambell Street, Rapid City. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3s44vvk.

Legislature, 11 a.m. CT, Capitol. Agendas: sdlegislature.gov.

Tuesday, March 30

Soybean Council, 9 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3d8lOoJ.

Corrections Commission, 10 a.m. CT, room 412, Capitol, and teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3rqYW8U.

Emergency Response Commission, 10 a.m. CT / 9 a.m. MT, DDN sites in Pierre and Rapid City. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3feHQJ1.

Regents Board, 11 a.m. CT, Northern State University, Jewett Science Center, Northern State University, 1200 S. Jay Street, Aberdeen. Business meeting 2:30 p.m. CT. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2PAnAqr.

Wednesday, March 31

Soybean Council, 8:30 a.m. CT, Hilton Garden Inn South, 5300 S. Grand Avenue, Sioux Falls. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3fl63xo.

Regents Board, 9:30 a.m. CT, Northern State University, Jewett Science Center, Northern State University, 1200 S. Jay Street, Aberdeen. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2PAnAqr.

Wheat Commission, 9:30 a.m. CT, 116 N. Euclid Avenue, Pierre, (for commissioners), and teleconference for public. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2PdsV7g.

Social Work Examiners Board, noon CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3fizNLA.

Educational Telecommunications Board, 1:30 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3vVsoaG.

Thursday, April 1

South Dakota Retirement System Trustees, 9 a.m. CT / 8 a.m. MT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3rkw5mQ.

Public Utilities Commission, 9:30 a.m. CT, room 413, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2NUoHRp.

Friday, April 2

State government administrative holiday. No public meeting scheduled.

Monday, April 5

State government administrative holiday. No public meeting scheduled.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Friday morning. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that public-notice law.

Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.