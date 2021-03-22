The week ahead in S.D. state government, starting Monday, March 22, 2021

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, and the Legislature, starting Monday. Please note that any meeting could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation.

Monday, March 22

Athletic Commission, noon CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/38Ae4dR.

Tuesday, March 23

No public meetings scheduled.

Wednesday, March 24

Accountancy Board, 9 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/310ODOq.

Public Utilities Commission, 9:30 a.m. CT rules hearing, room 413, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/30YyQQ1.

Workforce Development Council, 9:30 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2OOAelO.

American Dairy Association of South Dakota Board, 11 a.m. CT, Denny Sanford PREMIER Center, 1201 N. West Avenue, Sioux Falls. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2PdIc84.

Thursday, March 25

Science and Technology Authority, 9 a.m. CT / 8 a.m. MT, Sanford Underground Research Facility, Education and Outreach Building, 630 E. Summit Street, Lead, and teleconference. Agenda: Not posted as of 4:30 a.m. Monday.

Transportation Commission, 9 a.m. CT, 700 E. Broadway Avenue, Pierre, and teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2NEniOY.

Vocational Rehabilitation Board, 9 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3cR7kJI.

Lottery Commission, 9:30 a.m. CT, room 412, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3vHdMLY.

Water and Natural Resources Board, 1 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2PautyM.

Friday, March 26

Optometry Examiners Board, 8 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3cPu0Kn.

Education Standards Board, 11 a.m. CT / 10 a.m. MT, Western Dakota Technical College, Dakota Hall lecture room, 800 Mickelson Drive, Rapid City, and teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3c21Cp4.

Monday, March 29

Barber Examiners Board, 10 a.m. MT, 1601 Cambell Street, Rapid City. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3s44vvk.

Legislature, 11 a.m. CT, Capitol. Agendas: sdlegislature.gov.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Friday afternoon. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that public-notice law.

Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.