The week ahead in S.D. state government, starting Monday, March 15, 2021

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, and the Legislature, starting Monday. Please note that any meeting could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation.

Monday, March 15

No public meeting scheduled.

Tuesday, March 16

Public Utilities Commission, 9:30 a.m. CT, room 413, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3tg5VD3.

State Fair Commission, 1 p.m. CT, Nordby Exhibit Hall, 1060 Third Street SW, Huron. Agenda: https://bit.ly/38B8pEg.

Finance Board, 2 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/38CCljf.

Wednesday, March 17

Gaming Commission, 10 a.m. CT / 9 a.m. MT, teleconference and City Hall, 102 Sherman Street, Deadwood. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3lbItUK.

Behavioral Health Council, 1 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3cwB8es.

Chiropractic Examiners Board, 3:15 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2OkV6kB.

Thursday, March 18

Public Safety Communication Council, 10 a.m. CT, 1302 E. Highway 14, Pierre, and teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3ezs9fe.

Internal Control Board, 11 a.m. CT, room 414, Capitol, and teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/30HKKOe.

Friday, March 19

Service to Blind and Visually Impaired Board, 8:30 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3cr40op.

Technical Professions Board, 9:30 a.m. CT / 8:30 a.m. MT, 2525 W. Main Street, suite 211, Rapid City, and teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2ONoVdo.

Saturday, March 20

Family Support Council, 8:30 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3rJk0sw.

Monday, March 22

Athletic Commission, noon CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/38Ae4dR.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Saturday morning. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that public-notice law.

Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.