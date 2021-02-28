The week ahead in S.D. state government, starting Monday, March 1, 2021

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, and the Legislature, starting Monday. Please note that any meeting could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation.

Monday, March 1

Legislature, 7:45 a.m. CT, Capitol. Agendas: sdlegislature.gov.

Tuesday, March 2

Legislature, 7:45 a.m. CT, Capitol. Agendas: sdlegislature.gov.

Oilseeds Council, 12:45 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3uFxdnR.

Wednesday, March 3

Legislature, 7:45 a.m. CT, Capitol. Agendas: sdlegislature.gov.

Water Management Board, 9:30 a.m. CT, 523 E. Capitol Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3q0wo5I.

Brand Board, 2 p.m. CT/1 p.m. MT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3srY1Gc.

Thursday, March 4

Legislature, 7:45 a.m. CT, Capitol. Agendas: sdlegislature.gov.

Water Management Board, 8:30 a.m. CT, 523 E. Capitol Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3q0wo5I.

911 Coordination Board, 10 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/37UzCBp.

Game, Fish and Parks Commission, 1 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/37QlsS0.

Regents Board, 3 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3dSdWcQ.

Friday, March 5

Game, Fish and Parks Commission, 8 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/37QlsS0.

Professional Teachers Practices and Standards Commission, 9 a.m. CT, 800 Governors Drive, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3dSdaN9.

Podiatry Examiners Board, noon CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2NKAhhZ.

Medicaid Pharmaceutical and Therapeutics Committee, 1 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3uEYnLR.

Monday, March 8

Legislature, 7:45 a.m. CT, Capitol. Final day for legislation to clear second chamber. Agendas: sdlegislature.gov.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Saturday morning. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that public-notice law.

Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.