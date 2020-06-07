The week ahead in S.D. state government, starting Monday, June 8, 2020

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, and the Legislature, starting Monday. Please note that any meeting could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation.

Monday, June 8

Legislature, Executive Board, subcommittees begin 8:30 a.m. CT, full board 10 a.m. CT, teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2XCRqfv.

Tuesday, June 9

Public Utilities Commission, 9:30 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2Yay6Fs.

Legislature, Rules Review Committee, 10 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2MzbpWf.

Wednesday, June 10

Accountancy Board, 9 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/30e5EFr.

Economic Development Board, 10 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2Y6r5pt.

Regents Board, 10:30 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/30gpQXu.

Behavioral Health Council, 1 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3dEJjF1.

Chiropractic Examiners Board, 2 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2A9tkjB.

Thursday, June 11

Pardons and Paroles Board, 8 a.m. CT, Jameson Annex, State Penitentiary, 1600 North Drive, Sioux Falls, and teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3cHvX9A.

Medical and Osteopathic Examiners Board, 9 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2Mzfg5R.

Nursing Board, 9 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2YbRdz0.

Transportation Commission, 9 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/30bSbOx.

Water Management Board, 9 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2AJuX7O.

Lottery Commission, 9:30 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3f2N73j.

Children With Disabilities Panel, 10 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3dE0WEN.

Public Safety Communications Council, 10 a.m. CT teleconference. Details: https://bit.ly/2za8aBF.

Community-Based Providers Shared Savings Workgroup, 11 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3eTq6j9.

Social Work Examiners Board, noon CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3dF2het.

Educational Telecommunications Board, 2 p.m. teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3dCKswU.

Friday, June 12

Juvenile Services Council, 9 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/30fbbvC.

Counselors and Marriage and Family Therapists Board, 10 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2AMwvh6.

Monday, June 15

No public meetings scheduled.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Friday afternoon. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays.

Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.