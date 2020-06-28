The week ahead in S.D. state government, starting Monday, June 29, 2020

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, and the Legislature, starting Monday. Please note that any meeting could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation.

Monday, June 29

Emergency Response Commission, 10 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2YhkwS9.

Economic Development Board, credit committee, 1 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3g2MS8J.

Tuesday, June 30

Internal Control Board, 11 a.m. CT, room 414, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3eEsiLz.

Government Accountability Board, 1 p.m. CT, Minnehaha County Administration Building, commission 2nd-floor meeting room, 415 N. Dakota Avenue, Sioux Falls. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2VlVsr7.

Wednesday, July 1

Workers’ Compensation Advisory Council, 10 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2NwECSd.

Public Utilities Commission, 7:30 p.m. CT / 6:30 p.m. MT public input meeting via teleconference, regarding Wild Spring Solar permit application, for project in Pennington County. Order: https://bit.ly/2NzHYUE.

Thursday, July 2

One Call Board, enforcement panel, 9 a.m. CT teleconference.https://bit.ly/2YB02Uv.

Friday, July 3

State business offices closed.

Monday, July 6

No public meetings scheduled.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Friday. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays.

Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.