The week ahead in S.D. state government, starting Monday, June 28, 2021

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, and the Legislature, starting Monday. Please note that any meeting could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation.

Monday, June 28

Barber Examiners Board, 10 a.m. CT, 123 W. Missouri Avenue, Pierre, and teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3zA2jzV.

Committee of Practitioners (SDDOE), 10 a.m. CT, 800 Governors Drive, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3qrGnCH.

Indian Education Advisory Council, 2 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3wY0D1r.

Tuesday, June 29

Vocational Rehabilitation Board, 9 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3zZycSM.

Emergency Response Commission, 10 a.m. CT, DDN locations in Pierre and Rapid City. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3qpxMkb.

Technical Education Board, noon CT, Sutton Bay Resort, 28950 Sutton Bay Road, Agar, and teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3jgu0I3.

Wednesday, June 30

Technical Education Board, 8 a.m. CT, Sutton Bay Resort, 28950 Sutton Bay Road, Agar. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3jgu0I3.

Medical and Osteopathic Examiners Board, nutrition and dietetics advisory committee, 8:30 a.m. CT, 101 N. Main Avenue, Sioux Falls. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3gUZYrW.

Internal Control Board, 1:30 p.m. CT, room 414, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3gV02YI.

Thursday, July 1

No public meeting is scheduled.

Friday, July 2

No public meeting is scheduled.

Monday, July 5

No public meeting is scheduled.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Friday afternoon. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that public-notice law.

Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.