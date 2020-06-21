The week ahead in S.D. state government, starting Monday, June 22, 2020

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, and the Legislature, starting Monday. Please note that any meeting could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation.

Monday, June 22

Barber Examiners Board, 10 a.m. CT rules hearing, immediately followed by meeting, teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2XVtzrA.

Building Authority, 10 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3dfJiWY.

Educational Enhancement Corporation Board, 10 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2BlAcec.

Health and Educational Facilities Authority, 11:30 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3dgN7v8.

One Call Board, 2:00 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/30YVJUQ.

Massage Therapy Board, 7:30 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2Bo6N2K.

Tuesday, June 23

Public Utilities Commission, 9:30 a.m. CT, room 413, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3fFJ3Gu.

One Call Board, 2 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2YSTKhR.

Wednesday, June 24

Professional Administrators Practices and Standards Commission, 9 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2V0wjSJ.

Regents Board, 9 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/37KPcys.

Legislature, Joint Committee on Appropriations, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference and no more than 10 in room 414, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2YOhbZL.

Thursday, June 25

Value Added Finance Authority, 8:30 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3eeU80U.

Science and Technology Authority, 9 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2UZn98W.

Transportation Commission, 9 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3fL8ExP.

Vocational Rehabilitation Board, 9 a.m. CT teleconference.https://bit.ly/2YdHJEQ.

Public Safety Communication Council, 10 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2YgUsXg.

Wheat Commission, 12:30 p.m. CT, RedRossa Center, 808 W. Sioux Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3hIlYEP.

Water and Natural Resources Board, 1 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/37JEat3.

Technical Education Board, 3 p.m. CT teleconference (tentative). Detail: https://bit.ly/2YkkRDP.

Friday, June 26

Arts Council, 10 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3esDHOk.

Dentistry Board, 10 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3fC6wYY.

Monday, June 29

Emergency Response Commission, 10 a.m. CT teleconference (tentative). Detail: https://bit.ly/2YhkwS9.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Friday. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays.

Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.