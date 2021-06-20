The week ahead in S.D. state government, starting Monday, June 21, 2021

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, and the Legislature, starting Monday. Please note that any meeting could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation.

Monday, June 21

Educational Enhancement Funding Board, 10 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3vi8PIg.

Legislature, Medical Marijuana Study Subcommittee, 10 a.m. CT, room 362, Capitol. Among scheduled witnesses are South Dakota Municipal League executive director Yvonne Taylor and South Dakota Association of Healthcare Organizations policy director Sarah Aker on potential IM 26 changes. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3vqmDR6.

Building Authority, 10:30 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2RQ9bYN.

Psychologists Examiners Board, noon CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3iDKLNm.

Tuesday, June 22

Public Utilities Commission, 9:30 a.m. CT, room 413, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3q8YL3p.

Corn Council, 10 a.m. CT, 4712 S. Technopolis Drive, Sioux Falls. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3cRVujp.

Legislature, Adult-Use Marijuana Study Subcommittee, 10 a.m. CT, room 362, Capitol. Among scheduled witnesses are Pennington County public defenders office director Eric Whitcher, Clay County state’s attorney Alexis Tracy and workplace consultant James Marsh. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3wz6zO9.

Medical and Osteopathic Examiners Board, genetic counselors committee, 1 p.m. CT, 101 N. Main Avenue, Sioux Falls. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3zCsvK7.

Wednesday, June 23

Legislature, Appropriations Committee, 9 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3gBO9GY.

Regents Board, 2:15 p.m. CT business meeting, Beacom Collaboration Center, Dakota State University, 820 Washington Avenue North, Madison, and teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3q63v9M.

Transportation Commission, 1 p.m. CT, 700 E. Broadway Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2TM8qRi.

Medical and Osteopathic Examiners Board, occupational therapy committee, 2:30 p.m. CT, 101 N. Main Avenue, Sioux Falls. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3zCsvK7.

Thursday, June 24

Legislature, Government Operations and Audit Committee, 9 a.m. CT, room 414, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3gHdEp6.

Regents Board, 9 a.m. CT business meeting, Beacom Collaboration Center, Dakota State University, 820 Washington Avenue North, Madison, and teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3q63v9M.

Science and Technology Authority, 9 a.m. CT / 8 a.m. MT, Sanford Underground Research Facility, 630 E. Summit Street, Lead, and teleconference. Among items are an update on the SURF Foundation and appointment of foundation members. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3wG7NHx.

Transportation Commission, 9 a.m. CT, 700 E. Broadway Avenue, Pierre, and teleconference. Among items are a request to release the draft 2022-2025 highway and bridge plan for public comment and schedule public meetings on the draft during July in Pierre, Aberdeen, Sioux Falls and Rapid City. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2TM8qRi.

Water and Natural Resources Board, 1 p.m. CT, 523 E. Capitol Avenue, Pierre, and teleconference. Among items are water-project funding applications from Lennox, Canistota, Crooks, Salem, Mitchell and Canova. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3wG19kj.

Medical and Osteopathic Examiners Board, physician assistant committee, 4 p.m. CT, 101 N. Main Avenue, Sioux Falls. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3zCsvK7.

Optometry Examiners Board, 4 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2TIiFWO.

Friday, June 25

Cosmetology Commission, 8:30 a.m. CT, 123 W. Missouri Avenue, Pierre, and teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3xtQAks.

Medical and Osteopathic Examiners Board, respiratory care committee, 11 a.m. CT, 101 N. Main Avenue, Sioux Falls. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3zCsvK7.

Monday, June 28

Barber Examiners Board, 10 a.m. CT, 123 W. Missouri Avenue, Pierre, and teleconference. https://bit.ly/3zA2jzV.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Friday afternoon. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that public-notice law.

Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.