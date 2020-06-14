The week ahead in S.D. state government, starting Monday, June 15, 2020

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, and the Legislature, starting Monday. Please note that any meeting could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation.

Monday, June 15

No public meetings scheduled.

Tuesday, June 16

Gaming Commission, 10 a.m. CT / 9 a.m. MT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/30FZX3l.

Health and Educational Facilities Authority, 10 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3dZd7Mz.

Ellsworth Development Authority, 11 a.m. CT / 10 a.m. MT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2BZbXmd.

Finance Board, 2 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2AuvTgt.

Wednesday, June 17

Legislature, Code Commission, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference and room 414, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2UER46h.

Railroad Board, 11 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3dYWGjk.

Brand Board, 1:30 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2BUcllU.

Thursday, June 18

Soybean Council, 8:30 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2XXYSSN.

Minerals and Environment Board, 10 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2XX0r3u.

Aeronautics Commission, 2 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2UC788S.

Optometry Examiners Board, 6:30 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3dVJ3l2.

Friday, June 19

Victims Services Access and Visitation Group, 9 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3e0Odwm.

Cosmetology Commission, 9:30 a.m. CT rules hearing, followed immediately by meeting, both by teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2UzZf3O.

State Historical Society Trustees, 9:45 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3fel7JO.

Monday, June 22

Barber Examiners Board, 10 a.m. CT rules hearing, immediately followed by meeting, teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2XVtzrA.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Friday afternoon. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays.

Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.