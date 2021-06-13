The week ahead in S.D. state government, starting Monday, June 14, 2021

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, and the Legislature, starting Monday. Please note that any meeting could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation.

Monday, June 14

No public meeting.

Tuesday, June 15

Juvenile Services Council, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference and 104 Capitol Street, Yankton. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2So5dak.

Housing Development Authority, 10 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3gls5QV.

Juvenile Justice Public Safety Act Improvement Council, 1 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3pNfuZL.

Finance Board, 2 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3cGotXc.

Wednesday, June 16

Accountancy Board, 9 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2Toxe1p.

Gaming Commission, 10 a.m. CT / 9 a.m. MT, teleconference and 102 Sherman Street, Deadwood. Agenda: https://bit.ly/35dHaNN.

Legislature, Code Commission, 11 a.m. CT, Sioux Falls Convention Center, room 10, 1201 Northwest Avenue, Sioux Falls. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3iDufwA.

Railroad Board and Authority, 11 a.m. CT, teleconference and 700 E. Broadway Avenue, Pierre. Agendas: https://bit.ly/3ggMEhh.

Thursday, June 17

Pardons and Paroles Board, 8 a.m. CT, teleconference and Jameson Annex, 1600 North Drive, Sioux Falls. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3wmrMur.

Medical and Osteopathic Examiners Board, advisory committee meetings, 101 N. Main Avenue, Sioux Falls. Physical therapy 9 a.m. CT. Advanced life support 10 a.m. CT. Athletic trainer 4 p.m. CT. Agendas: https://bit.ly/3iznrQJ.

Improving Criminal Justice Responses for Persons with Mental Illness Council, 10 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3cDpu2o.

Public Safety Communication Council, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference and 700 Governors Drive, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3xweiwH.

Aeronautics Commission, 2 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3gujKcq.

One Call Board, enforcement panel, 2 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3xiaqPv.

Friday, June 18

Soybean Council, 8:25 a.m. CT, 2040 W. Russell Street, Sioux Falls. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3gtG2uX.

Dentistry Board, 10 a.m. CT, 700 Governors Drive, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2Tt4u7z.

State Historical Society Trustees, 1 p.m. CT, teleconference and 900 Governors Drive, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2RQ8OgR.

Monday, June 21

Educational Enhancement Funding Board, 10 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3vi8PIg.

Legislature, Medical Marijuana Study Committee, 10 a.m. CT, room 362, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3vqmDR6.

Building Authority, 10:30 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2RQ9bYN.

Psychologists Examiners Board, noon CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3iDKLNm.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Sunday morning. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that public-notice law.

Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.