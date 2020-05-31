The week ahead in S.D. state government, starting Monday, June 1, 2020

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, and the Legislature, starting Monday. Please note that any meeting could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation.

Monday, June 1

Economic Development Board, credit committee, 1 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2yOPirI.

Tuesday, June 2

No meetings scheduled.

Wednesday, June 3

South Dakota Retirement System Board, 9 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3clQ4dy.

Regents Board, 9 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/36JUZ6w.

Thursday, June 4

Independent Living Council, 9 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2XfKtB9.

Investment Council, 9 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2Md86E8.

Reemployment Assistance Advisory Council, 10 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2TTs6zE.

911 Coordination Board, 10 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2Mo0miN.

Game, Fish and Parks Commission, 1 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2AknWKs.

Legislature, Code Commission, 1 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3df1Kjf.

Friday, June 5

Pharmacy Board, 8 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/36T49hv.

Service to the Blind and Visually Impaired Board, 9 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3eAjkib.

Water and Natural Resources Board, 11:15 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3gz6sdV.

Medicaid Pharmaceutical and Therapeutics Committee, 1 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2MdxJEC.

Monday, June 8

Legislature, Executive Board, 10 a.m. CT, details pending. Information: https://bit.ly/2TRJrcg.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Friday afternoon. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays.

Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.