The week ahead in S.D. state government, starting Monday, July 6, 2020

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, and the Legislature, starting Monday. Please note that any meeting could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation.

Monday, July 6

No public meetings are scheduled.

Tuesday, July 7

Professional Teachers Practices and Standards Commission, 10 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2Bx8ZFK.

Geographic Names Board, 11 a.m. CT, 700 E. Broadway Avenue, Pierre, and teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2BXoaYO.

Transportation Commission, 7 p.m. CT, department presentation and public response, Aberdeen region 2021 construction plans. Details: https://dot.sd.gov/projects-studies/planning/stip.

Wednesday, July 8

Water Management Board, 8:30 a.m. CT, Matthew Training Center, Foss Building, 523 E. Capitol Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2YWvxJ4.

Economic Development Board, 10 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2NWt5M1.

Economic Development Finance Authority, 10:30 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3eUmFcv.

Transportation Commission, 7 p.m. CT, department presentation and public response, Mitchell region 2021 construction plans. Details: https://dot.sd.gov/projects-studies/planning/stip.

Thursday, July 9

Water Management Board, 8 a.m. CT (tentative), Matthew Training Center, Foss Building, 523 E. Capitol Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2YWvxJ4.

State Library Board, 1:30 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3eVrBgV.

Transportation Commission, 7 p.m. MT, department presentation and public response, Rapid City region 2021 construction plans. Details: https://dot.sd.gov/projects-studies/planning/stip.

Friday, July 10

Water Management Board, 8:00 a.m. CT, Matthew Training Center, Foss Building, 523 E. Capitol Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2YWvxJ4.

One Call Board, 9 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2NSrN4Y.

Monday, July 13

Education Standards Board, 9 a.m. CT (tentative), details pending. Detail: https://bit.ly/31DwFCV.

Hearing Aid Dispensers and Audiologists Board, noon CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3eVsqq1.

Adult Services and Aging Council, 2 p.m. CT teleconference. Detail: https://bit.ly/2ZxtcTN.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Thursday evening, because state government offices were closed Friday for the Independence Day state holiday. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that law.

Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.