The week ahead in S.D. state government, starting Monday, July 5, 2021

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, and the Legislature, starting Monday. Please note that any meeting could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation.

Monday, July 5

State government holiday. No public meeting is scheduled.

Tuesday, July 6

Economic Development Board, Credit Committee, 2 p.m. CT, 711 E. Wells Avenue, Pierre, and teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3hxJSDN.

Public Utilities Commission, 2 p.m. CT, room 413, Capitol. Among the items is the commission’s opening steps on the North Bend Wind Project proposed in western Hyde and eastern Hughes counties. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3xcH99i.

Wednesday, July 7

Gaming Commission, 9 a.m. CT, room 414, Capitol. Day-long presentation on sports betting, as part of preparing Deadwood casinos for its start this fall. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3jwXFgu.

Water Management Board, 9:30 a.m. CT, 523 E. Capitol Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3dCspsw.

Thursday, July 8

Game, Fish and Parks Commission, 1 p.m. CT, Ramkota Center, 1901 Ninth Street SW, Watertown, and teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3yeVimy.

Victims’ Services Access and Visitation Advisory Group, 1 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3wdTXLe.

Banking Commission, rules hearing, 1:30 p.m. CT, teleconference. Proposed rule changes: https://bit.ly/36cspeR.

Agenda: https://bit.ly/3qGu1XD.

Critical Teaching Needs Scholarship Board, 3 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3hxYL9f.

Friday, July 9

Game, Fish and Parks Commission, 8 a.m. CT, Ramkota Center, 1901 Ninth Street SW, Watertown, and teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3yeVimy.

Dept. of Social Services, rules hearing, 11 a.m. CT, DSS Building, 811 E. Tenth Street, Sioux Falls. Proposed rules would add telehealth on a permanent basis.

Athletic Commission, noon CT, teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3xdfkxP.

Monday, July 12

Workers’ Compensation Advisory Council, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3xeiGR7.

Juvenile Services Executive Committee, 3 p.m. CT, teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2Ui4acy.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Friday. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that public-notice law.

Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.