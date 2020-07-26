The week ahead in S.D. state government, starting Monday, July 27, 2020

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, and the Legislature, starting Monday. Please note that any meeting could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation.

Monday, July 27

Professional Teachers Practices and Standards Commission, 10 a.m. CT, MacKay Building, 800 Governors Drive, Pierre, and teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3hz0E3A.

Tuesday, July 28

Professional Teachers Practices and Standards Commission, 9 a.m. CT, MacKay Building, 800 Governors Drive, Pierre, and teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3hz0E3A.

Building Authority, 10 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/39rTrj9.

Wednesday, July 29

Game, Fish and Parks Commission, 11 a.m. CT teleconference, on emergency rules to designate more lakes as containment waters. Agenda: https://bit.ly/30MrwGL.

Public Utilities Commission, 1 p.m. CT, teleconference and room 413, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3hvZHcr.

Thursday, July 30

Corn Utilization Council, 10 a.m. CT, Washington Pavilion, 301 S. Main Street, Sioux Falls. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2OSQJtt.

One Call Board, enforcement panel, 2 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3hCMQoH.

Friday, July 31

One Call Board, enforcement panel, 9 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/32Qvd0E.

Fort Sisseton Commission, 11 a.m. CT, south barracks, 11907 434th Avenue, Lake City, and teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2D0CEro.

Athletic Commission, noon CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2CJW18d.

Athletic Commission, 7 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2CJW18d.

Monday, August 3

No public meetings are scheduled.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Friday afternoon. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that law.

Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.