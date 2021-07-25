The week ahead in S.D. state government, starting Monday, July 26, 2021

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, and the Legislature, starting Monday. Please note that any meeting could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation.

Monday, July 26

No public meeting is scheduled.

Tuesday, July 27

No public meeting is scheduled.

Wednesday, July 28

Fire Marshal’s Advisory Board, 9:30 a.m. CT, teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3BxcaYe.

Birth to 3 Interagency Council, 9:30 a.m. CT, teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3hYYZrd.

Thursday, July 29

Child Support Commission, 9 a.m. CT, 700 Governors Drive, Pierre, and teleconference. Business items include presentation on new data on child-rearing costs. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3i01oC1.

Transportation Commission, 9 a.m. CT, 700 E. Broadway Avenue, Pierre, and teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2V8wAWR.

Science and Technology Authority, 11 a.m. CT / 10 a.m. MT, teleconference. Main purpose is to officially name the new maintenance support facility for former governor and current U.S. Senator M. Michael “Mike” Rounds. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3zu6kVy.

Professional Teachers Commission, 1 p.m. CT, 800 Governors Drive, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3iDbGHf.

State Library Board, 1:30 p.m. CT, teleconference. Business items include an update on the search for a new state librarian. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2UF6z1m.

Friday, July 30

Fort Sisseton Commission, 8 a.m. CT, 11907 434th Ave, Lake City. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3BAacpS.

Monday, August 2

Barber Examiners Board, 9 a.m. MT, 1601 Cambell Street, suite 1, Rapid City. Meeting is to conduct examinations in executive session. Agenda: https://bit.ly/36VnpLX.

Legislature, Rules Review Committee, 10 a.m. CT, room 414, Capitol, and teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3rvJMkx.

Housing Development Authority, 1 p.m. CT, Holiday Inn City Centre, 100 W. Eighth Street, Sioux Falls. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3rsRVX5.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Friday. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that public-notice law.

Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.