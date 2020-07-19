The week ahead in S.D. state government, starting Monday, July 20, 2020

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, and the Legislature, starting Monday. Please note that any meeting could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation.

Monday, July 20

No public meetings scheduled.

Tuesday, July 21

Soybean Council, 9 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/30o3DFd.

Housing Development Authority, 10 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2WBdS8a.

Legislature, State-Tribal Relations Committee, 10 a.m. CT, room 413, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2DQKK65.

State Fair Commission, 1 p.m. CT, Nordby Exhibit Hall, State Fairgrounds, 1060 3rd Street Southwest, Huron. Agenda: https://bit.ly/32wqcu8.

Finance Board, 2 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2CoAphu.

Wednesday, July 22

Accountancy Board, 9 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3eBkxFq.

Legislature, Appropriations Committee, 10 a.m. CT, room 414, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2DWyCkd.

Railroad Board, 11 a.m. CT, teleconference, and limited seating 700 E. Broadway Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3h6ZUm6.

Regents Board, 1 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2Oz62HL.

Medical and Osteopathic Examiners, 7 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3hgk7Gq.

Thursday, July 23

Legislature, Government Operations and Audit Committee, 8 a.m. CT, room 412, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3jgFTeS.

Transportation Commission, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference, and limited seating 700 E. Broadway Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/32vcuHO.

Public Utilities Commission, 1:30 p.m. CT, room 413, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2Bbu5cF.

Friday, July 24

Science and Technology Authority, 9 a.m. CT / 8 a.m. MT, teleconference. Detail: https://bit.ly/3eHiek0.

Technical Professions Board, 9:30 a.m. CT / 8:30 a.m. MT, 2525 W. Main Street, suite 211, Rapid City. Agenda: https://bit.ly/30pHoPi.

Athletic Commission, 7 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/32uElrx,

Monday, July 27

No public meetings scheduled.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Saturday. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that law.

Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.