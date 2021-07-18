The week ahead in S.D. state government, starting Monday, July 19, 2021

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, and the Legislature, starting Monday. Please note that any meeting could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation.

Monday, July 19

Education Standards Board, 9 a.m. CT, 800 Governors Drive, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3woCShL.

Technical Education Board, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3htbSK0.

Legislature, Rules Review Committee, 10 a.m. CT, room 414, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3k7z3uO.

HAVA Grant Board, 10:30 a.m. CT, 211 E. Prospect Avenue, Pierre, and teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3hyBHIJ.

Hearing Aid Dispensers and Audiologists Board, noon CT / 11 a.m. MT, 810 N. Main Street, Spearfish, and teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3AMweWc.

Victims’ Services Access and Visitation Group, noon CT, teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3eqjPO3.

Tuesday, July 20

Electrical Commission, business meeting 9 a.m. CT, rules hearing 10 a.m. CT, room 413, Capitol, and teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2UkG7tN.

Housing Development Authority, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2TjzQy2.

State Fair Commission, 1 p.m. CT, Nordby Exhibit Hall, 1060 Third Street SW, Huron. Among items is September 3 groundbreaking at DEX Center. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3rdzcyx.

Finance Board, 2 p.m. CT, teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3wN4sWh.

Optometry Examiners Board, 6 p.m. CT, teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2UOxabZ.

Wednesday, July 21

Legislature, Appropriations Committee, 9 a.m. CT, room 362, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2UfOruE.

Brand Board, 11 a.m. CT / 10 a.m. MT, 1444 Fountain Plaza Drive, Rapid City, and teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3wLTIaL.

Reemployment Assistance Council, 1:30 pm. CT, teleconference. Among items are trust fund update and possible 2022 legislation. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3xNvbDn.

Thursday, July 22

Legislature, Government Operations and Audit Committee, 9 a.m. CT, room 414, Capitol. Among items are briefings from Department of Legislative Audit and Department of Education on compliance requirements for COVID-19 federal aid to local governments and school districts. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3kmy0aN.

Plumbing Commission, 9 a.m. CT, 123 W. Missouri Avenue, Pierre, and teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3epMZNs.

Friday, July 23

Speech-Language Pathology Examiners Board, 9:30 a.m. CT / 8:30 a.m. MT, teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2TgV1Rl.

Technical Professions Board, 9:30 a.m. CT / 8:30 a.m. MT, 2525 W. Main Street, Suite 211, Rapid City, and teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3z6kV9u.

Monday, July 26

No public meeting is scheduled.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Friday. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that public-notice law.

Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.