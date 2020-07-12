The week ahead in S.D. state government, starting Monday, July 13, 2020

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, and the Legislature, starting Monday. Please note that any meeting could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation.

Monday, July 13

Education Standards Board, 9 a.m. CT, MacKay Building, 800 Governors Drive, Pierre, and teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/31DwFCV.

Hearing Aid Dispensers and Audiologists Board, noon CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3eVsqq1.

Adult Services and Aging Council, 2 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2ZxtcTN.

Tuesday, July 14

Animal Industry Board, 8:30 a.m. CT, Drifters Event Center, 325 Hustan Avenue, Fort Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3iTEVVQ.

Legislature, Rules Review Committee, 10 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2ZeBile.

Transportation Commission, 7 p.m. CT, department presentation and public response, Pierre region 2021 construction plans. Details: https://dot.sd.gov/projects-studies/planning/stip.

Wednesday, July 15

Real Estate Commission, 11 a.m. CT, Kneip Building, 700 Governors Drive, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3gOVZdJ.

911 Coordination Board, 1 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2O9LG7C.

Massage Therapy Board, 5 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2CjStZU.

Thursday, July 16

Pardons and Paroles Board, 8 a.m. CT teleconference and State Penitentiary Jameson Annex, 1600 North Drive, Sioux Falls. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3eiKTf6.

Electrical Commission, 8:30 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3fhPKOV.

Plumbing Commission, 9 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2ZdrQPc.

Records Retention Board, 9 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2W6hDCc.

Minerals and Environment Board, 10 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2W5x3qo.

Game, Fish and Parks Commission, 1 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3gRkSFH.

Aeronautics Commission, 2 p.m. CT teleconference and Becker-Hansen Building, 700 E. Broadway Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2BXarl0.

Friday, July 17

Game, Fish and Parks Commission, 8 a.m. CT teleconference, if necessary. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2W7zSah.

Athletic Commission, 7 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3iPCjZ2.

Monday, July 20

No public meetings scheduled.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Friday. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that law.

Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.