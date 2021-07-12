The week ahead in S.D. state government, starting Monday, July 12, 2021

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, and the Legislature, starting Monday. Please note that any meeting could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation.

Monday, July 12

Workers’ Compensation Advisory Council, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3xeiGR7.

Juvenile Services Executive Committee, 3 p.m. CT, teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2Ui4acy.

Tuesday, July 13

Animal Industry Board, 8:30 a.m. CT, 411 S. Fort Street, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3hK5xsg.

Public Utilities Commission, 1 p.m. CT, room 413, Capitol. Hearing on partial summary judgment motion by defendant AT&T Mobility in payment dispute brought by Venture Communications Cooperative. Hearing notice: https://bit.ly/2VgvqbE.

Transportation Commission, 1 p.m. CT teleconference. Decision on eminent domain attempt by Rapid City, Pierre & Eastern railroad. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3e0S6Ds.

One Call Notification Board, 2 p.m. CT / 1 p.m. MT teleconference. Topics include replacement plan for retiring executive director. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3e06lZ2.

Wednesday, July 14

Law Enforcement Officers Commission, 8:30 a.m. CT, Mickelson Criminal Justice Center, 1302 US 14, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3wrBLy4.

Developmental Disabilities Council, 9 a.m. CT, Governors Inn, 700 W. Sioux Avenue, Pierre, and teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3k0LsRA.

Real Estate Commission, 9 a.m. CT, 123 W. Missouri Avenue, Pierre, and teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3hXwzwK.

Records Destruction Board, 9 a.m. CT, room 412, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3ANxSqn.

Economic Development Finance Authority, 9:30 a.m. CT, 711 E. Wells Avenue, Pierre, and teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3dZ4x2H.

Ellsworth Development Authority, 10 a.m. CT / 9 a.m. MT, 18 E. Main Street, Rapid City. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3hPYxKv.

Gaming Commission, rules hearing, 10 a.m. CT / 9 a.m. MT, The Lodge, 100 Pine Crest Lane, Deadwood. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3hr2l5T.

Tourism Advisory Board, 10 a.m. CT, Ramkota, 920 W. Sioux Avenue, Pierre. Topics include update on South Dakota electric-vehicle corridor. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3AHIoiZ.

Arts Council, noon CT, teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/36vyLWW.

Legislature, Workforce Housing Needs Committee, 3 p.m. CT / 2 p.m. MT, Rushmore Hall H, The Monument, Rapid City. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3yGn3EG.

Thursday, July 15

Pardons and Paroles Board, 8 a.m. CT, Jameson Annex, State Penitentiary, 1600 North Drive, Sioux Falls. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2TL0yQs.

Accountancy Board, 8:30 a.m. CT, teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3wwLJO.

Cosmetology Commission, 8:30 a.m. CT, 123 W. Missouri Avenue, Pierre, and teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2UEAzu4.

Friday, July 16

No public meeting is scheduled.

Monday, July 19

Education Standards Board, 9 a.m. CT, 800 Governors Drive, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3woCShL.

Technical Education Board, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3htbSK0.

Legislature, Rules Review Committee, 10 a.m. CT, room 414, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3k7z3uO.

HAVA Grant Board, 10:30 a.m. CT, 211 E. Prospect Avenue, Pierre, and teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3hyBHIJ.

Hearing Aid Dispensers and Audiologists Board, noon CT / 11 a.m. MT, 810 N. Main Street, Spearfish, and teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3AMweWc.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Friday. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that public-notice law.

Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.