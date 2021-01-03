The week ahead in S.D. state government, starting Monday, January 4, 2021

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, and the Legislature, starting Monday. Please note that any meeting could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation.

Monday, January 4

Economic Development Board, credit committee, 1 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/34UuYSz.

Public Utilities Commission, 1:30 p.m. CT, room 413, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2KUoCvv.

Tuesday, January 5

No public meeting scheduled.

Wednesday, January 6

Children With Disabilities Panel, 9:30 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2MpLJP5.

Real Estate Commission, 9:30 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3n7VD4u.

Brand Board, 2 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/383kYs3.

Thursday, January 7

Water and Natural Resources Board, 9 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3n88CD7.

Every Student Succeeds Act Practitioners Committee, 9:30 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2KQmcOC.

Friday, January 8

Dentistry Board, 9 a.m. CT, Drifters conference center, 325 Hustan Avenue, Fort Pierre. Agenda pending. Detail: https://bit.ly/384R4DC.

Critical Teaching Needs Scholarship Board, 10 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/382SE9e.

Monday, January 11

Hearing Aid Dispensers and Audiologists Board, noon CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2X1iWCA.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Thursday afternoon. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that public-notice law.

Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.