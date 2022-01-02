The week ahead in S.D. state government, starting Monday, January 3, 2022

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a first look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, as well as the Legislature and agency rule hearings, that are open to the public, starting Monday. Click on the name for meeting details. Please note that any could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation.

Monday, January 3

Economic Development Board, credit committee, 1 p.m. CT, teleconference and 711 E. Wells Avenue, Pierre.

Tuesday, January 4

Legislature, Appropriations Committee, Dept. of Human Services budget hearing, 9 a.m. CT, room 362, Capitol.

Public Utilities Commission, 9 a.m. CT, show-cause hearings for failure to pay taxes, room 413, Capitol.

Public Utilities Commission, 9:30 a.m. CT, business meeting, room 413, Capitol.

Game, Fish and Parks Commission, 1 p.m. CT, teleconference and 523 E. Capitol Avenue, Pierre.

Soybean Council, 1 p.m. CT, teleconference.

Wednesday, January 5

Legislature, Appropriations Committee, Board of Regents budget hearing, 9 a.m. CT, room 362, Capitol.

Game, Fish and Parks Commission, 8 a.m. CT, teleconference and 523 E. Capitol Avenue, Pierre.

Optometry Examiners Board, 6 p.m. CT, teleconference.

Thursday, January 6

Legislature, Appropriations Committee, Dept. of Corrections budget hearing, 9 a.m. CT, room 362, Capitol.

Real Estate Commission, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Water and Natural Resources Board, 1 p.m. CT, teleconference and 523 E. Capitol Avenue, Pierre.

Educational Telecommunications Board, 1:30 p.m. CT, teleconference.

Legislature, Rules Review Committee, further consideration of state Dept. of Health medical-abortion additional rules, 2 p.m. CT, room 414, Capitol.

Friday, January 7

No public meeting is scheduled.

Monday, January 10

Legislature, Appropriations Committee, Dept. of Social Services budget hearing, 9 a.m. CT, room 362, Capitol.

Hearing Aid Dispensers and Audiologists Board, noon CT, teleconference.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Sunday morning, January 2, 2022. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that public-notice law.

Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.