The week ahead in S.D. state government, starting Monday, January 25, 2021

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, and the Legislature, starting Monday. Please note that any meeting could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation.

Monday, January 25

Legislature, 7:45 a.m. CT, Capitol, day 9. sdlegislature.gov.

Science and Technology Authority, 10:30 a.m. CT / 9:30 a.m. MT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/367QBPY.

Government Accountability Board, 11 a.m. CT, 2000 East 52nd Street North, Sioux Falls. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3swWXBK.

Tuesday, January 26

Legislature, 7:45 a.m. CT, Capitol, day 10. sdlegislature.gov. (Unlimited bill draft requests must be submitted to LRC by 5 p.m. CT.)

Soybean Council, 8:30 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2Y2cITs.

Professional Administrators Standards and Practices Commission, 3 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3iHlC23.

Wednesday, January 27

Legislature, 7:45 a.m. CT, Capitol, day 11. sdlegislature.gov.

Economic Advisors Council, 11 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/365ueKW.

Brand Board, 2 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/364oMI1.

Nursing Facility Administrators Board, 2 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2Y7ty3o.

Thursday, January 28

Legislature, 7:45 a.m. CT, Capitol, day 12. sdlegislature.gov.

Transportation Commission, 9 a.m. CT, 700 E. Broadway Avenue, Pierre, and teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2KHBo0s.

Game, Fish and Parks Commission, 1 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3bZF4G5.

Regents Board, 3 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3992EhP.

Friday, January 29

Game, Fish and Parks Commission, 8 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3bZF4G5.

Electrical Commission, 8:30 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3c2HzY1.

Counselors and Marriage and Family Therapists Examiners Board, 9 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/397nBJL.

One Call Board, enforcement panel, 10 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3c51JRs.

Plumbing Commission, 2 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3sRDo7p.

Monday, February 1

Legislature, 7:45 a.m. CT, Capitol, day 12. sdlegislature.gov. (Last bill draft requests must be submitted to LRC by 5 p.m. CT.)

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Friday afternoon. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that public-notice law.

Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.