The week ahead in S.D. state government, starting Monday, January 24, 2022

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a first look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, as well as the Legislature, that are open to the public, starting Monday. Click on the name for meeting details. Please note that any could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation.

Monday, January 24

Legislature, day 9 of session, Capitol.

Tuesday, January 25

Legislature, day 10 of session, Capitol.

Wheat Commission, 8:30 a.m. CT, teleconference and Raven Precision Agriculture Center, 1030 N. Campus Drive, Brookings.

Economic Advisors Council, 11 a.m. CT, teleconference.

State Conservation Commission, 1 p.m. CT, teleconference and Northern State University Library, room 117, 1200 S. Jay Street, Aberdeen.

Wednesday, January 26

Legislature, day 11 of session, Capitol.

Animal Industry Board, 9 a.m. CT, 411 S. Fort Street, Pierre.

Thursday, January 27

Legislature, day 12 of session, Capitol.

Transportation Commission, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference and 700 E. Broadway Avenue, Pierre.

Public Utilities Commission, 1:30 p.m. CT, teleconference.

Regents Board, 4 p.m. CT, teleconference.

Friday, January 28

Speech-Language Pathology Examiners Board, 9:30 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Technical Professions Board, 9:30 a.m. CT / 8:30 a.m. MT, teleconference.

Athletic Commission, noon CT, teleconference.

One Call Board, enforcement panel, 2 p.m. CT, teleconference.

Monday, January 31

Legislature, day 13 of session, Capitol.

Education Standards Board, 10 a.m. CT, 800 Governors Drive, Pierre.

Economic Development Board, credit committee, 11 a.m. CT, teleconference and 711 E. Wells Avenue, Pierre.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Friday, January 21, 2022. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that public-notice law.

Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.