The week ahead in S.D. state government, starting Monday, January 18, 2021

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, and the Legislature, starting Monday. Please note that any meeting could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation.

Monday, January 18

State business offices closed. No legislative session. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

Corn Council, 8 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/35IOK3V.

Psychologists Examiners Board, 1 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3orYdDY.

Tuesday, January 19

Legislature, 7:45 a.m. CT, Capitol, day 5. sdlegislature.gov.

Education Standards Board, 10 a.m. CT, 800 Governors Drive, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/38PnMJT.

Housing Development Authority, 10 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3nHupC8.

State Fair Commission, 1 p.m. CT, Nordby Exhibit Hall, Fairgrounds, 1060 Third Street SW, Huron. Agenda: https://bit.ly/35Mwiar.

Tourism Board, 1 p.m. CT, 711 E. Wells Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3ifEqW5.

Public Utilities Commission, 1:30 p.m. CT, 700 E. Broadway Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3su9W7r.

Finance Board, 2 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/39AsWZ9.

Wednesday, January 20

Legislature, 7:45 a.m. CT, Capitol, day 6. sdlegislature.gov.

Law Enforcement Officers Standards and Training Commission, 9 a.m. CT, Mickelson Criminal Justice Center, 1302 US 14, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2KoWe4E.

Railroad Authority, 10:45 a.m. CT, 700 E. Broadway Avenue, Pierre, and teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3nMaYYP.

Railroad Board, 11 a.m. CT, 700 E. Broadway Avenue, Pierre, and teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3nMaYYP.

Birth to 3 Coordinating Council, 3 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3ssrgtx.

Thursday, January 21

Legislature, 7:45 a.m. CT, Capitol, day 7. sdlegislature.gov.

Investment Council, 9 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2XGEl4l.

Regents Board, BHSU library building committee, 9 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3qmNuLA.

Aeronautics Commission, 2 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2N0OlmI.

Regents Board, 3 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3qmNuLA.

Friday, January 22

Legislature, 7:45 a.m. CT, Capitol, day 8. sdlegislature.gov.

Speech-Language Pathology Examiners Board, 9:30 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3nNAtJl.

Technical Professions Board, 9:45 a.m. CT / 8:45 a.m. MT, 2525 W. Main Street, suite 211, Rapid City, and teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3oMVJjC.

Monday, January 25

Legislature, 7:45 a.m. CT, Capitol, day 9. sdlegislature.gov.

Government Accountability Board, 11 a.m. CT, 2000 East 52nd Street North, Sioux Falls. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3swWXBK.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Friday afternoon. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that public-notice law.

Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.