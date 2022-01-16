The week ahead in S.D. state government, starting Monday, January 17, 2022

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a first look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, as well as the Legislature, that are open to the public, starting Monday. Click on the name for meeting details. Please note that any could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation.

Monday, January 17

Martin Luther King Jr. national holiday. State business offices are closed.

House Select Committee on Investigation, 3:30 p.m. CT, room 362, Capitol.

Tuesday, January 18

Legislature, day 5 of session, Capitol.

Tourism Board, 9 a.m. CT, Ramkota, 920 W. Sioux Avenue, Pierre.

Critical Teaching Needs Scholarship Board, 11:30 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Public Utilities Commission, business meeting, 1:30 p.m. CT, 523 E. Capitol Avenue, Pierre.

Finance Board, 2 p.m. CT, teleconference and governor’s small conference, second floor, Capitol.

House Select Committee on Investigation, 3:30 p.m. CT, room 362, Capitol.

Public Utilities Commission, issues briefing for legislators, 4 p.m. CT, room 413, Capitol.

Wednesday, January 19

Legislature, day 6 of session, Capitol.

Massage Therapy Board, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Freedom Scholarship Board, 11 a.m. CT, teleconference and 500 S. Minnesota Avenue, Sioux Falls.

Railroad Board, 11 a.m. CT, teleconference and 700 E. Broadway Avenue, Pierre.

Interagency Coordinating Council, 3 p.m. CT, teleconference.

House Select Committee on Investigation, 4:30 p.m. CT, room 362, Capitol.

Corn Council, 5 p.m. CT, teleconference.

Thursday, January 20

Legislature, day 7 of session, Capitol.

Aeronautics Commission, 2 p.m. CT, teleconference and 700 E. Broadway Avenue, Pierre.

Friday, January 21

Legislature, day 8 of session, Capitol.

Soybean Council, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Monday, January 24

Legislature, day 9 of session, Capitol.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Friday, January 14, 2022. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that public-notice law.

Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.