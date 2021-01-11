The week ahead in S.D. state government, starting Monday, January 11, 2021

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, and the Legislature, starting Monday. Please note that any meeting could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation.

Monday, January 11

Corn Council, 7:45 a.m. teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3hUjkwc.

Hearing Aid Dispensers and Audiologists Board, noon CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2X1iWCA.

Legislature, Government Operations and Audit Committee, 1 p.m. CT, room 423, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/39fj86K.

School for the Deaf advisory council, 6:30 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2XovS5G.

Tuesday, January 12

Legislature, noon CT, Senate and House chambers open 2021 session. sdlegislature.gov.

Funeral Service Board, 4 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3blQLGA.

Wednesday, January 13

Legislature, 7:45 a.m. CT, day 2. sdlegislature.gov.

Accountancy Board, 9 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2LrXELL.

Thursday, January 14

Legislature, 7:45 a.m. CT, day 3. sdlegislature.gov.

Pardons and Paroles Board, 8 a.m. CT, Jameson Annex, State Penitentiary, 1600 North Drive, Sioux Falls. Agenda: https://bit.ly/35myt4g.

Regents Board, 3 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2XovS5G.

Professional Teachers Practices and Standards Commission, 4:15 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3pYmeCU.

Friday, January 15

Legislature, 7:45 a.m. CT, day 4. sdlegislature.gov.

Athletic Commission, noon CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3s9a8bV.

Monday, January 18

State business offices closed. No legislative session. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

Psychologists Examiners Board, 1 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3orYdDY.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Friday. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that public-notice law.

Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.