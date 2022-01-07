The week ahead in S.D. state government, starting Monday, January 10, 2022

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a first look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, as well as the Legislature, that are open to the public, starting Monday. Click on the name for meeting details. Please note that any could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation.

Monday, January 10

Legislature, Appropriations Committee, Dept. of Social Services budget hearing, 9 a.m. CT, room 362, Capitol.

Hearing Aid Dispensers and Audiologists Board, noon CT, teleconference.

Tuesday, January 11

Building Authority, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Legislature, day one of 2022 session. House of Representatives and Senate convene at noon CT. Governor’s State of the State address, 1 p.m. CT, House chamber.

Legislature, Executive Board, 3:30 p.m. CT, room 414, Capitol.

Technical Education Board, social event, 4 p.m. CT, Drifters Event Center, 325 Hustan Avenue, Fort Pierre.

Wednesday, January 12

Legislature, day two of 2022 session. State of the Judiciary address, 1 p.m. CT, House chamber.

Accountancy Board, 8:30 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Children With Disabilities Advisory Panel, 8:30 a.m. CT, 800 Governors Drive, Pierre.

Economic Development Board, 8:30 a.m. CT, teleconference and 711 E. Wells Avenue, Pierre.

Economic Development Finance Authority, 9:30 a.m. CT, teleconference and 711 E. Wells Avenue, Pierre.

Brand Board, 11 a.m. CT / 10 a.m. MT, teleconference and 1444 Fountain Plaza Drive, Rapid City.

Pardons and Paroles Board, parole and clemency hearings, 1:30 p.m. CT, teleconference and Jameson Annex, State Penitentiary, 1600 North Drive, Sioux Falls.

Thursday, January 13

Legislature, day three of 2022 session. State of the Tribes speech, 1 p.m. CT, House chamber.

Pardons and Paroles Board, parole review hearing and business meeting, 8 a.m. CT, teleconference and Jameson Annex, State Penitentiary, 1600 North Drive, Sioux Falls.

Electrical Commission, 8:30 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Psychologists Examiners Board, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Friday, January 14

Legislature, day four of 2022 session.

Dentistry Board, 10 a.m. CT, location to be determined.

Monday, January 17

Martin Luther King Jr. national holiday. State business offices are closed.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Friday afternoon, January 7, 2022. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that public-notice law.

Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.