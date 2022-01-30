PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a first look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, as well as the Legislature, that are open to the public, starting Monday. Click on the name for meeting details. Please note that any could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation.

Monday, January 31

Legislature, day 13 of session, Capitol.

Education Standards Board, 10 a.m. CT, 800 Governors Drive, Pierre.

Economic Development Board, credit committee, 11 a.m. CT, teleconference and 711 E. Wells Avenue, Pierre.

Tuesday, February 1

Legislature, day 14 of session, Capitol

Abstracters Board of Examiners, conducting exams, noon CT, 123 W. Missouri Avenue, Pierre.

Public Utilities Commission, 1:30 p.m. CT, 523 E. Capitol Avenue, Pierre.

Wednesday, February 2

Legislature, day 15 of session, Capitol

Gaming Commission, special meeting, sports-wagering license applications, 3:30 p.m. CT, teleconference.

Abstracters Board of Examiners, business meeting, 4:30 p.m. CT, teleconference and Drifters Event Center, 325 Hustan Avenue, Fort Pierre.

Thursday, February 3

Legislature, day 16 of session, Capitol

Investment Council, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Government Accountability Board, 2 p.m. CT, Minnehaha County Administration Building, commission meeting room, 2nd floor, 415 N. Dakota Avenue, Sioux Falls.

Military Affairs Board, 3:30 p.m. CT, Ramkota Convention Center, 920 W. Sioux Avenue, Pierre.

Regents Board, 4 p.m. CT, teleconference.

Friday, February 4

Legislature, day 17 of session, Capitol

Monday, February 7

Legislature, day 18 of session, Capitol.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Friday, January 28, 2022. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that public-notice law.

Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.