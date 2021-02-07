The week ahead in S.D. state government, starting Monday, February 8, 2021

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, and the Legislature, starting Monday. Please note that any meeting could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation.

Monday, February 8

Legislature, 7:45 a.m. CT, Capitol, day 18. Agendas: sdlegislature.gov.

Tuesday, February 9

Legislature, 7:45 a.m. CT, Capitol, day 19. Agendas: sdlegislature.gov.

State Library Board, 10 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3oURPEF.

Wednesday, February 10

Legislature, 7:45 a.m. CT, Capitol, day 20. Agendas: sdlegislature.gov.

Nursing Board, 8:30 a.m. CT, 4305 S Louise Ave, Suite 201 Sioux Falls, and teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3tuYOaJ.

Water Management Board, 9:30 a.m. CT, 523 E. Capitol Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/39TfW2h.

Corn Council, 10 a.m. CT, Sioux Falls Convention Center, 1201 Northwest Avenue, Sioux Falls. Agenda: https://bit.ly/39RE7xU.

Economic Development Board, 11 a.m., room B20, Capitol, and teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2YLJecM.

Thursday, February 11

Legislature, 7:45 a.m. CT, Capitol, day 21. Agendas: sdlegislature.gov.

Pardons and Paroles Board, 8 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/36MQCsH.

Water Management Board, 8:30 a.m. CT, 523 E. Capitol Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/39TfW2h.

Transportation Commission, 9 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2O1TUlk.

Nursing Board, 9:45 a.m. CT, 4305 S Louise Ave, Suite 201 Sioux Falls, and teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3tuYOaJ.

Conservation Commission, 1 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3pSC961.

Regents Board, 3 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/36NZX3x.

Friday, February 12

Snowmobile Advisory Council, 6 p.m. MT, Spearfish Holiday Inn, 305 N. 27th Street, Spearfish. Agenda pending. Detail: https://bit.ly/2YV6tRz.

Monday, February 15

Presidents’ Day holiday.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Friday afternoon. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that public-notice law.

Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.