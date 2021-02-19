The week ahead in S.D. state government, starting Monday, February 22, 2021

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, and the Legislature, starting Monday. Please note that any meeting could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation.

Monday, February 22

Legislature, 7:45 a.m. CT, Capitol. Agendas: sdlegislature.gov.

Tuesday, February 23

Legislature, 7:45 a.m. CT, Capitol. Agendas: sdlegislature.gov.

Public Utilities Commission, 1:30 p.m. CT, room 423, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3s8cPd4.

Wednesday, February 24

Legislature, 7:45 a.m. CT, Capitol. Agendas: sdlegislature.gov.

Economic Development Board, grant committee, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference and room B20, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/37w859k.

Community-based Providers Shared Savings Workgroup, 4 p.m. CT, teleconference and 700 Governors Drive, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/37v2Vum.

Thursday, February 25

Legislature, 7:45 a.m. CT, Capitol. (Last day to pass bills or joint resolutions by the house of origin.) Agendas: sdlegislature.gov.

Psychologists Examiners Board, 9 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3sbxe12.

Transportation Commission, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference and 700 E. Broadway Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2NDlW6C.

Regents Board, 3 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2ZAlgBA.

Friday, February 26

Developmental Disabilities Council, 9 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3k7nQJ2.

Monday, March 1

Legislature, 7:45 a.m. CT, Capitol. Agendas: sdlegislature.gov.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Friday afternoon. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that public-notice law.

Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.