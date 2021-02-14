The week ahead in S.D. state government, starting Monday, February 15, 2021

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, and the Legislature, starting Monday. Please note that any meeting could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation.

Monday, February 15

Presidents’ Day holiday.

Tuesday, February 16

Legislature, 7:45 a.m. CT, Capitol. Agendas: sdlegislature.gov.

Housing Development Authority Board, 10 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3b4vy2a.

State Fair Foundation Board, 1 p.m. CT, Nordby Exhibit Hall, 1060 3rd Street SW, Huron. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3qh8hR8.

Finance Board, 2 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3tWv0Eu.

Wednesday, February 17

Legislature, 7:45 a.m. CT, Capitol. Agendas: sdlegislature.gov.

Developmental Disabilities Council, 9 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3aXGkrb.

Fort Sisseton Commission, 9 a.m. teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2OnjL7t.

Railroad Authority, 10:45 a.m. CT, teleconference and 700 E. Broadway Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3qke9ZR.

Railroad Board, 11 a.m. CT, teleconference and 700 E. Broadway Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3qke9ZR.

School Finance Accountability Board, 4 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3tSh3ah.

Thursday, February 18

Legislature, 7:45 a.m. CT, Capitol. Agendas: sdlegislature.gov.

Veterinary Medical Examiners Board, 8:30 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3b2aABe.

Minerals and Environment Board, 10 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3ad6uHe.

Aeronautics Commission, 2 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3jNUYVN.

Regents Board, 3 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3addy6v.

Friday, February 19

One-Call Notification Board, 9 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3jHGGpR.

Weed and Pest Control Commission, grants hearing, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference and 523 E. Capitol Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3d4mU6F.

Weed and Pest Control Commission, (business meeting, 9:30 a.m. CT, teleconference and 523 E. Capitol Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3d4mU6F.

Cosmetology Commission, 10 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3aYnj7S.

Monday, February 22

Legislature, 7:45 a.m. CT, Capitol. Agendas: sdlegislature.gov.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Friday afternoon. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that public-notice law.

Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.