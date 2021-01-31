The week ahead in S.D. state government, starting Monday, February 1, 2021

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, and the Legislature, starting Monday. Please note that any meeting could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation.

Monday, February 1

Legislature, 7:45 a.m. CT, Capitol, day 13. sdlegislature.gov. (Last bill draft requests must be submitted to LRC by 5 p.m. CT.)

Social Work Examiners Board, ABA Committee, 1 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3pzCU3M.

Tuesday, February 2

Legislature, 7:45 a.m. CT, Capitol, day 14. Agendas: sdlegislature.gov.

Fire Marshal’s Advisory Board, 9:30 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/39uRyDS.

Public Utilities Commission, 1:30 p.m. CT, Joe Foss Building, 523 E. Capitol Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2MHsKzq.

Wednesday, February 3

Legislature, 7:45 a.m. CT, Capitol, day 15. Agendas: sdlegislature.gov.

Abstracters’ Examiners Board, 4 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3osVf1j.

Thursday, February 4

Legislature, 7:45 a.m. CT, Capitol, day 16. Agendas: sdlegislature.gov.

Addiction and Prevention Professionals Board, 10:30 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3oE0co8.

Regents Board, 3 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3anp26C.

Friday, February 5

Legislature, 7:45 a.m. CT, Capitol, day 17. Agendas: sdlegislature.gov.

Social Work Examiners Board, noon CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3adVisM.

Monday, February 8

Legislature, 7:45 a.m. CT, Capitol, day 18. Agendas: sdlegislature.gov.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Saturday morning. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that public-notice law.

Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.